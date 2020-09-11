Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,801 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 197.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 768,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $50,544,000 after buying an additional 510,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,234,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,864,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.07. 506,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,635. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

