Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,490 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.25. 6,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,720. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

