Parametrica Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $50.98. 876,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,531,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

