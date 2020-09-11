Parametrica Management Ltd Has $739,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $29,220,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. 39,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

