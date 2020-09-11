Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $365,000 in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Okta by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of OKTA traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.33. 33,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,896 shares of company stock worth $92,737,399. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

