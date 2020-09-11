Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $464,000 in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. 7,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

