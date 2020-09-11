Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $351,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 1,412,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,213,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,635 shares of company stock valued at $41,841,216. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.