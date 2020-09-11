Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $351,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 1,412,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,213,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $94.28.
AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,635 shares of company stock valued at $41,841,216. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
