Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.27. 476,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

