Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases 3,688 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

