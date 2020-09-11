Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 21,939 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,637,792. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

