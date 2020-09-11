Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 3,214 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Moody’s by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,227. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

