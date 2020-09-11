Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 3,953 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $131.93. 385,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

