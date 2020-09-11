Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $386,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $2,819,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gray Television by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. 13,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

