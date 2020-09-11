Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Moderna comprises 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $2,534,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,820 shares of company stock valued at $59,850,433. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.85. 107,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

