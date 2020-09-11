Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.50.

NYSE:PEN opened at $200.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $1,063,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,216 shares of company stock worth $8,123,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 48.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $137,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Penumbra by 39.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

