Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Down 2.3%

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83). Approximately 4,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

