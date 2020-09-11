Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.07 EPS.

PM opened at $80.41 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

