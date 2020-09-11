Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

In other news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $126,374.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $2,362,337. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Earnings History for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

