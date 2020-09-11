Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 93.4% in August

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,996. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
