Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 93.4% in August

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,996. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.