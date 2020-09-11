Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 576,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,932,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,439,800. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 904,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,560.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

