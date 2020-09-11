Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 12,098 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,686,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $50.96. 143,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

