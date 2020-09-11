Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,331 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 14,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $780.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

