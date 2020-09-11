Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after buying an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

