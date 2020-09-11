Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,814 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,981. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit