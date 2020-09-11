Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,814 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,981. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

