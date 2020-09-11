Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average is $205.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.