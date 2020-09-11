Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.