Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. 548,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

