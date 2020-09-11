Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Cara Therapeutics worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 19,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at $16,449,913.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

