Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Shares of GS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.28. 91,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,426. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

