Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,840. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

