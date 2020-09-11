Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,229 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after buying an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,565,000 after purchasing an additional 701,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,215,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. 26,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,195. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

