Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,838 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 480,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 874,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,447,598. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.