Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,114 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 12,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

