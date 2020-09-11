Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,566 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 906,002 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 886,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 453,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,385. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.