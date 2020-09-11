Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Clovis Oncology worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 79.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 159,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,473. The company has a market capitalization of $478.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.28. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.