Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Trading Up 18.2%

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST)’s share price was up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,469,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 605,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pistol Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pistol Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.