PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PLDT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. PLDT has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.37.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 57.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

