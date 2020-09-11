Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of PS stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,046 shares of company stock worth $1,465,500 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,812,000 after buying an additional 236,965 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after buying an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after buying an additional 756,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

