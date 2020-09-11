PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

PNM stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

