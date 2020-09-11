Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in August

Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $$17.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.36. Pola Orbis has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

