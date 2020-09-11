PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after purchasing an additional 167,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after purchasing an additional 729,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after purchasing an additional 983,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,477,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

