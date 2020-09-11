Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Shares Down 6.3%

Prairie Mining Ltd (LON:PDZ) was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 4,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft and Debiensko hard coking coal projects located in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.