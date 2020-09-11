Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.59. 25,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86.

Precious Metals And Mng Unt Company Profile (TSE:MMP.UN)

Precious Metals and Mining Trust is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Sentry Investments Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies in Metals and Mining sector. The fund invests in value stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach focusing on factors like use of computer based research incorporating and rating a number of factors including profitability, liquidity, operating and administrative costs, cash flow and management.

