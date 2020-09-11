Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.26. 339,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,482,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.82. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of -214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

