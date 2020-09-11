Principal Street Partners LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. 133,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

