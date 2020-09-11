Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $174,382,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $497,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 480.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $13,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $60.02. 210,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

