Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $174,382,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $497,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 480.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $13,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $60.02. 210,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
