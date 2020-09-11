Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.85. 141,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

