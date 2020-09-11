Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,214 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

