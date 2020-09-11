Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 72,339 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,339 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,635 shares of company stock valued at $41,841,216. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

AMD traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,213,720. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

