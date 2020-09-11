Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

